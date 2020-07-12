Five permits issued for Mo. Dept. of Conservation’s first elk hunts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release) - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering the state’s first elk-hunting season in modern history starting this October.

The state’s first elk hunt comes after years of restoration efforts of the once-native species.

For the inaugural season, MDC will issue a permit to five Missourians randomly drawn from 19,215 permit applications. This includes 33 for one resident-landowner antlered-elk permit and 19,182 for four general permits.

The five lucky applicants drawn for a permit to harvest one antlered elk in Missouri this fall are:

Bill Clark of Van Buren , who was drawn for the resident-landowner antlered-elk permit.

Joseph Benthall of Mount Vernon , who was drawn for an antlered-elk general permit.

Michael Buschjost of St. Thomas , who was drawn for an antlered-elk general permit.

Samuel Schultz of Winfield , who was drawn for an antlered-elk general permit.

Eugene Guilkey of Liberty, who was drawn for an antlered-elk general permit.

Each of the five can purchase their elk-hunting permit starting July 1 for a cost of $50.

The five hunters can then each harvest one bull elk that has at least one antler being a minimum of six inches long. The five hunters may hunt using archery methods Oct. 17-25 and firearms methods Dec. 12-20.

Each permit is valid for both the archery and firearms portions of the elk-hunting season.

The resident landowner permit will be used by Clark on his 80 acres east of Peck Ranch Conservation Area. The four general permits may be used within Carter, Reynolds, or Shannon counties excluding the refuge portion of Peck Ranch.

