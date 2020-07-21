Advertisement

David Leong, inventor of Springfield’s cashew chicken, passes away

David Leong
David Leong(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The man credited with inventing Springfield-style cashew chicken has died.

David Leong was 99-years-old. He passed away Monday night. Leong would have turned 100 on August 18.

He escaped China for American Citizenship after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He enlisted into the U.S. Army in 1942. Leong served as a cook in the 4th Wing that stormed Omaha Beach. His Army buddies always told him they were the best fed outfit in Europe. They encouraged him to open his own restaurant. Southwest Missouri Congressman Billy Long later honored him with new medals from the war after Leong never received them.

He moved to Springfield in the 1950s. He opened Leong’s Teahouse in Springfield in 1963. And the rest is history. The Teahouse stayed opened until 1997. He later opened Leong’s near Republic Road and Kansas Expressway.

Leong is survived by four sons, two daughters and several grandchildren.

