Research being done to fine-tune severe weather warnings

The FACET program would provide added info during severe weather
By Robert Hahn
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When severe weather threatens, warnings are key to informing the public.

KY3 spoke with a researcher working to fine tune those warning threats. The initiative being worked on by the National Severe Storms Labratory (NSSL), among others, is called FACETs: Forecasting a Continuum of Environmental Threats.

“It is focusing sort of less on individual products and focusing more on providing a more continuous flow of information to people starting from days before an event to as it’s unfolding,” said Kodi Berry, FACETs Program Lead for NSSL.

Berry added that it’s about providing additional content in warnings to give extra time for people to take cover. One example would be in hospitals, who might need extra time to move patients.

The FACETs program would be used in addition to warnings as they exist now.

“Within the FACETs system, there is an emphasis on really understanding what type of information leads people to take appropriate action for their weather situation,” said Berry.

That could be anything from a tornado to lightning to hail. The idea is to update this information much quicker than is possible now. Just how fast is still being fine tuned, based in part on technology.

“What can NOAA weather radio do, what can NOAA port handle,” said Berry. “What can your station handle in terms of how frequently they’re receiving information?”

With the key being getting faster, pertinent warnings to people in the path of storms. An intense research project, it is still at least several years out before possibly becoming a reality.

