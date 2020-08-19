Advertisement

Auditor gives Greene County books a “good” rating in audit

Greene County, Missouri.
Greene County, Missouri.(KY3)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway issued a “Good” rating for the accounting practices inside Greene County.

On January 2, 2019, the Greene County Commission voted to invite the Missouri State Auditor to conduct an audit of the county. The audit included the financial statements of Greene County for 2018.

“This audit demonstrates Greene County’s highest commitment to transparent government and the strength of the organization,” said Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon. “From the onset, we welcomed the independent evaluation of our processes and procedures, and we are pleased with the results and feedback to continually advance our operations. The Commission is especially grateful for everyone’s work and dedication to this task, especially that of our elected officials and staff. Their personal commitment to working the long and arduous hours is a yet another demonstration of their ongoing service to citizens.”

The audit referenced several things as recommendations for improvement, including a gift card incentives for employees. Here are the actions taken by the county.

· The suspension of the annual employee appreciation day event

· The county eliminated purchasing gift cards as employee recognition

· More frequent deposits to limit the amount of petty cash on hand at the Greene County Treasurer’s Office

· An updated system for the issuing of numeric liquor licenses at the Greene County Clerk’s Office

· The Prosecuting Attorney’s Office enhanced supervisory review of delinquent tax receipts, provided additional procedural training and supervision of staff responsible for disbursements, and obtained enhanced control features within the state-wide case management system from the vendor.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to work with the Missouri State Auditor’s office and we view this audit as an additional resource for the county in fulfilling our mission to be prudent stewards of taxpayer funds,” added Greene County Auditor Cindy Stein, who worked closely with the state.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cards’ Fowler details adventure going after Schrock’s ball

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dexter Fowler tried to do something nice for rookie teammate Max Schrock, and it turned into quite an adventure.

News

Lawrence County authorities arrest man wanted for questioning in death investigation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Steven Chase Calverley, 30, of Republic, Mo. is on the run.

News

Midwestern company mourns loss of executive in Osage Beach plane crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Paul Adler
Midwestern company mourns loss of executive in plane crash.

News

Giant walking stick bug spotted in Neosho, Mo.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lexi Spivak
This male insect measured in at nine and a half inches.

Latest News

News

School Resource Officer for Republic school district dies after battle with cancer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lexi Spivak
The Director of Communications for the Republic School District emailed staff and school families Tuesday afternoon to inform them of the passing of Officer Todd King.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Pristine August weather changing soon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
It has been a beautiful day across the Ozarks with less humidity and lots of sunshine. Tonight, outside of a few high clouds, we’ll see mainly clear skies and another cool night with light and variable winds and lows mainly in the mid-60s. On Monday, we’ll start off with mostly sunny skies, but a weak boundary (essentially a weak cool front) will slide southeast through the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Even though this is a weak boundary, I think it has just enough energy that it will squeeze out a few rain showers along it as it moves through.

National

CDC expands salmonella outbreak linked to onions

Updated: 5 hours ago
There are only three states that have not reported illnesses linked to the outbreak.

News

New details on Lawrence County murder released

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Frances Watson
Murdered woman's family reacts to her death.

News

Democrats make it official, nominate Biden to take on Trump

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats formally nominated Joe Biden as their 2020 presidential nominee Tuesday night, as party officials and activists from across the nation gave the former vice president their overwhelming support during his party’s all-virtual national convention.

News

After years of big moments, Bill Clinton’s DNC role shrinks

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Few people ever have logged more time on Democratic National Convention stages than Bill Clinton.