Auditor gives Greene County books a “good” rating in audit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway issued a “Good” rating for the accounting practices inside Greene County.

On January 2, 2019, the Greene County Commission voted to invite the Missouri State Auditor to conduct an audit of the county. The audit included the financial statements of Greene County for 2018.

“This audit demonstrates Greene County’s highest commitment to transparent government and the strength of the organization,” said Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon. “From the onset, we welcomed the independent evaluation of our processes and procedures, and we are pleased with the results and feedback to continually advance our operations. The Commission is especially grateful for everyone’s work and dedication to this task, especially that of our elected officials and staff. Their personal commitment to working the long and arduous hours is a yet another demonstration of their ongoing service to citizens.”

The audit referenced several things as recommendations for improvement, including a gift card incentives for employees. Here are the actions taken by the county.

· The suspension of the annual employee appreciation day event

· The county eliminated purchasing gift cards as employee recognition

· More frequent deposits to limit the amount of petty cash on hand at the Greene County Treasurer’s Office

· An updated system for the issuing of numeric liquor licenses at the Greene County Clerk’s Office

· The Prosecuting Attorney’s Office enhanced supervisory review of delinquent tax receipts, provided additional procedural training and supervision of staff responsible for disbursements, and obtained enhanced control features within the state-wide case management system from the vendor.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to work with the Missouri State Auditor’s office and we view this audit as an additional resource for the county in fulfilling our mission to be prudent stewards of taxpayer funds,” added Greene County Auditor Cindy Stein, who worked closely with the state.

