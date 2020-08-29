Father, son charged in fatal shooting in June in southwest Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri father and son are charged with murder although they did not fire the shot that killed a man who was with them.

Prosecutors say 48-year-old Rick Johnson, of Springfield, and 27-year-old Rick Johnson, of Nixa, were charged Friday with second-degree murder in the death of Joshua Woods on June 17 at a Springfield apartment complex.

Police say the Johnsons and Woods were searching for people they thought had stolen from the elder Johnson.

When Woods and the younger Johnson tried to break into an apartment, a resident fired through the door, killing Woods.

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.