Glo Center breaks mental health stigma during National Suicide Prevention Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

With it being National Suicide Prevention Week, the Glo Center has this message.

“It’s really important to know you’re not alone in all of this,” said the Glo Center Co-President, Dr. Kyler Sherman-Wilkins.

Along with breaking the stigma behind mental health.

“LGBT youth are at heightened risk of suicidality. That’s suicide ideation and that’s attempt of suicide. It’s also broadly generally anxiety disorder and major depressive disorder," said Sherman-Wilkins.

Dr. Kyler Sherman-Wilkins, the co-president of the Glo Center said this can stem from harassment, verbal and physical abuse and family rejection.

“For people who are out there who think it’s a harmless fun just calling names or making fun of people can really be a matter of life and death," said Sherman-Wilkins.

He said it’s important to educate yourself on the different systems of oppression in the LGBT community.

“Thinking when how we address the needs of the LGBT population, it depends. Black LGBT youth are going to have their certain struggles and issues they’re going to face. Latinx are going to have another set of unique challenges," said Sherman-Wilkins.

Sherman-Wilkins said if you are struggling to not be ashamed of finding support.

The Glo center has several resources for all ages and even has some meetings virtually for those who aren’t local. If you’re needing immediate assistance to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.

“What helped me come out and get out of that dark place was seeing successful LGBTQ folks. Knowing that I can live a life like that. It doesn’t have to be one of just persecution and constant victimization. I can still thrive,” said Sherman-Wilkins.

