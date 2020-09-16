Advertisement

WATCH VIDEO: Mourners line streets of Marshfield, Mo. to honor Webster County Sgt. Justin Burney

Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The community of Marshfield, Mo, honored Sergeant Justin Burney who died in an off-duty car crash.

Burney, a graduate of Niangua High School and Drury’s police academy, also worked for the Bolivar Police Department. One of Burney’s children suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Hundreds lined up along a processional route through Marshfield around noon. Many of them held American flags.

Sheriff Roye Cole says he touched many lives, why so many lined the streets.

