WATCH VIDEO: Mourners line streets of Marshfield, Mo. to honor Webster County Sgt. Justin Burney

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The community of Marshfield, Mo, honored Sergeant Justin Burney who died in an off-duty car crash.

Burney, a graduate of Niangua High School and Drury’s police academy, also worked for the Bolivar Police Department. One of Burney’s children suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Hundreds lined up along a processional route through Marshfield around noon. Many of them held American flags.

Sheriff Roye Cole says he touched many lives, why so many lined the streets.

