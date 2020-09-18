Advertisement

Bikers from across America make their way to Lake of the Ozarks for annual motorcycle rally

By Andrew Havranek
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - From Charlotte, North Carolina, to Alton, Illinois, to Millersburg, Missouri, bikers made the trek from all across the country for one reason.

“All the Bikes,” exclaimed Joseph Johns, of Charlotte, North Carolina.

It’s estimated more than 125,000 bikers will be making their way to the Lake of the Ozarks this weekend for the annual Bikefest. It was never cancelled because of the coronavirus.

“We’re out to have a good time, catch some free wind, and get some road miles and actually some therapy on the way," said Dustin Fletcher of Millersburg, Mo.

This is the first year for the bike fest where bikers aren’t required to wear a helmet in Missouri.

“It’s way overdue. I love riding without a helmet," said one biker from St. Louis.

Something else that isn’t required at the Lake of the Ozarks? Face masks.

There were some people who wore them, but most people are choosing not to.

“Actually, I got it out as a joke to put it on and give it to you, normally I’m not wearing it," said Ed Allsman of Alton, Illinois.

Despite cases and deaths on the rise in Camden and Miller Counties, many of the bikers at the event Friday weren’t worried about the coronavirus.

Camden County has seen 104 new cases and two new deaths since last Thursday.

“It’s what we get dealt with in life. You know, you go out to enjoy, if you get dealt with it, it’s what happens," said Bubby Fischer of Washington, Mo.

”This right here it doesn’t stop us," Fletcher added. “You can ask any biker, or whatever, anything going on in the world, it ain’t gonna stop us riding.”

BikeFest runs through Sunday.

