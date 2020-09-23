Advertisement

Convicted child molesters in Webster Co avoid jail time

Prosecutor says lack of evidence led to lesser charges
street sign
street sign(ky3)
By Frances Watson
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two Webster County men convicted of child molestation won’t end up serving any time behind bars.

“This result is not the result that I would have ever wanted,” says Webster County Prosecutor Ben Berkstresser.

In June, a pregnant 13 year-old Amish girl living in Seymour sought medical treatment.

“They used an English doctor, not an Amish and there was a hotline call. We would have never known about it,” he said.

As a result, Petie and Aaron Schwartz, members of the Amish community, were each charged with six counts of statutory rape.

“I had to follow and go where the evidence would support me,” said Berkstresser.

He says proving those charges wouldn’t have been easy. Even though a detective says both Schwartz’s admitted to it.

“I can’t rely on something that was said or may have not been said at a different time. I can’t present a piece of paper, well here it is, now you have to convict him,” he explained.

He says he offered a plea deal for lesser charges of third degree child molestation because of lack of evidence and cooperation by everyone involved.

It was a decision that upset many in the Webster County community.

“Part of the misperception initially was that I cared about the defendants more than I cared about the victim and the family. That is not even close to the truth. The defendants and what they look like did not impact, in any way, the decision that I made with regard to charging or plea options in this case,” said Berkstresser.

We asked, “Are there different exceptions for the Amish community when it comes to prosecution?”

“No,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if they’re Amish, Presbyterian or Buddhist. Those things are irrelvant. I want them to contribute and adhere to the laws the way the rest of us do.”

Berkstresser says, it’s not always easy to hold the Amish accountable.

“It seems like they get by with things that other people don’t get by with. I feel that frustration. I’m trying to work against it. I’m trying to make it a fair and equal application of the law regardless of who you are. I didn’t like it. It angered me but I took the evidence as far as I could take it,” he said.

As part of the plea deal, the two men had to pay a fine, serve 100 hours of community service and write an apology letter to the Amish community. They will also have to register as sex offenders for the rest of their lives.

If they violate probation they could serve 15 years in prison.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ONE-ON-ONE: Missouri’s top doctor discusses state’s plan for COVID-19 vaccine roll out

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

ONE-ON-ONE: Missouri’s top doctor discusses state’s plan for COVID-19 vaccine roll out

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
Dr. Randall Williams, the Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services sat down one-on-one with KY3/KSPR's Andrew Havranek to discuss the state and CDC's plan to roll out a COVID-19 vaccine, once one is approved.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A Few More Showers Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Rain chances for our southern counties today

News

Missouri’s Governor Parson approves money for 5 Ozarks school districts to provide shelters from storms

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The State Emergency Management Agency announced more than $9 million in grant funding has been approved to build tornado safe rooms in six Missouri school districts.

Latest News

News

Census Bureau working to count people experiencing homelessness across the country

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
The U.S. Census is making a few new efforts to reach more people across the country, including people who are experiencing homelessness.

News

Missouri Governor Parson signs bill to better protect witnesses to violent crime; law officers say it’s needed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sara Forhetz
Authorities say they often need witnesses to talk and testify in violent crime cases, otherwise, you have a case-- growing cold.

News

Tiger Woods excited after opening new Payne's Valley golf course near Branson, Mo.

Updated: 3 hours ago
KY3 Sports' Chad Plein reports.

News

Missouri Gov. Parson discusses rise in crime in southwest Missouri

Updated: 3 hours ago
Sara Forhetz reports.

News

Tuesday marks National Voting Registration Day and start to absentee voting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
Tuesday, Sept. 22 was National Voting Registration Day and it also marked the first day of absentee voting for the November 3 election which is now just six weeks away!!

News

Taney County Health Department notifies public of high-risk exposure at Branson theater

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Health leaders release information on community exposures when COVID-19 case investigators are unable to identify or obtain contact information for all individuals that may have been exposed in a high-risk setting.