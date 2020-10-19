Springfield crime scene investigation unit works several hours Sunday on Rogers Avenue

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crime scene investigation unit spends several hours Sunday on Rogers Avenue in north Springfield.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Rogers Avenue. Police have not yet confirmed what is under investigation.

Neighbors say some officers have been investigating and collecting evidence around the area since the early morning hours Sunday.

Details are limited at this time. We will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.