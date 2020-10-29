Advertisement

Volunteer Ozarks: Boy Scouts

Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Webster County, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark Trails Council for the Boy Scouts of America had to modify its summer program amid the pandemic. The nonprofit took Daniel Posey on a socially distanced field trip to show how they kept core elements intact so they can still teach scouts outdoor skills.

Development Director, Kurtis Grothoff, explained the many different ways interested volunteers can get involved. Samantha Green, a mother and volunteer, also shared her experiences of raising a young son to be a Scout and the valuable lessons it has taught her family.

Volunteer Ozarks Page for Ozark Trails Council, Boy Scouts of America

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Volunteer Ozarks

Volunteer Ozarks: Care to Learn

Updated: 2 hours ago
Christian Mechlin of Care to Learn speaks to Daniel Posey about the nonprofit's October campaign, Scare to Learn.

Volunteer Ozarks

Volunteer Ozarks: Habitat for Humanity

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 12:56 PM CDT
|
By Daniel Posey
Abby Glenn, Development Director for Habitat for Humanity of Springfield, talked to Daniel Posey about the Habitat Home Run & volunteer opportunities.

Volunteer Ozarks

Volunteer Ozarks: iCare

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT
|
By Daniel Posey
Jared Alexander, Director of Development for Harmony House, talked to Daniel Posey about the nonprofit's annual event, iCare.

Volunteer Ozarks

Volunteer Ozarks: Harmony House & Halloween Hustle

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT
|
By Daniel Posey
Jared Alexander, Director of Development for Harmony House, talks to Daniel Posey about the annual Halloween Hustle.

Latest News

Volunteer Ozarks

Volunteer Ozarks: National Child Health Day

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT
|
By Daniel Posey
Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at CoxHealth honored National Child Health Day on October 5. CMNH Executive Director, Tim Siebert, sat down with Daniel Posey to discuss the importance of this day. Siebert said the local nonprofit expects an increase in families requesting direct assistance during the pandemic, and explains how CMNH is trying to meet the needs of those families through the money raised this year.