Volunteer Ozarks: Boy Scouts

Webster County, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark Trails Council for the Boy Scouts of America had to modify its summer program amid the pandemic. The nonprofit took Daniel Posey on a socially distanced field trip to show how they kept core elements intact so they can still teach scouts outdoor skills.

Development Director, Kurtis Grothoff, explained the many different ways interested volunteers can get involved. Samantha Green, a mother and volunteer, also shared her experiences of raising a young son to be a Scout and the valuable lessons it has taught her family.

