Advertisement

Family searching for answers in deadly shooting in Springfield

By Linda Simmons
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A family wants answers weeks after a deadly shooting in Springfield.

On October 18, a shooter killed Tyric Calhoun, 38, in the backyard of a home on North Rogers. It happened very early on a Sunday morning while there was a party going on.

Calhoun’s mother, Joyce Sterling, says she’s been told he was providing security at the party. Sterling says her son spent time in prison, but then became a firefighter, got married and had kids. She says he had given his life to God, and was a deacon in his church. Sterling lives in California, but was planning to move Springfield November 1 to be near her son. She’s now searching for answers.

“That’s the hardest part, because he was such a good person and everybody loved him," said Sterling. “His smile, that smile he had, it blew everybody away. His smile just lit up the room. For anyone to just shoot him down like that in cold blood, it’s horrible. Whoever did it, I just hope somebody, anybody come forward and bring whoever did this to my baby to justice, because he deserves justice.”

Of course, if you have any information about this case or any other, call police or Crime stoppers anonymously at (417) 869-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Family searching for answers in deadly Springfield shooting in mid-October

Updated: moments ago
Linda Simmons reports.

Local

Texas County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for breaking into Dollar General

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Deputies responded to an alarm at the Dollar General in Roby on Sunday morning.

Local

ELECTION RESOURCES: What you need to know for voting on Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
This is one of the most anticipated elections in recent history.

Coronavirus

Midwestern states, including Missouri, with few virus rules have low unemployment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, who tested positive for COVID-19 in September, has touted a balanced approach to coping with the pandemic.

Latest News

Local

Woman killed in crash of 3 vehicles near Rolla, Mo.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a St. Louis County woman was killed and four others were injured in a south-central Missouri crash involving three vehicles.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A gorgeous week ahead

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Beck
Above-average temps by Tuesday

Local

Springfield’s rooftop lounge using foggers to keep outdoor igloos clean during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
KY3 News asked the Springfield-Greene County Health Department about the safety of the igloos considering the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Chilly today, but a warming trend is on the way

Updated: 4 hours ago
Beginning Tuesday, highs will climb to around 70°

News

Springfield’s rooftop lounge using foggers to keep outdoor igloos clean during pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lexi Spivak
KY3 News asked the Springfield-Greene County Health Department about the safety of the igloos considering the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Police searching for shooter after shooting at southwest Springfield apartment complex

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Man has life threatening injuries after a shooting in Springfield Monday morning.