Family searching for answers in deadly shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A family wants answers weeks after a deadly shooting in Springfield.

On October 18, a shooter killed Tyric Calhoun, 38, in the backyard of a home on North Rogers. It happened very early on a Sunday morning while there was a party going on.

Calhoun’s mother, Joyce Sterling, says she’s been told he was providing security at the party. Sterling says her son spent time in prison, but then became a firefighter, got married and had kids. She says he had given his life to God, and was a deacon in his church. Sterling lives in California, but was planning to move Springfield November 1 to be near her son. She’s now searching for answers.

“That’s the hardest part, because he was such a good person and everybody loved him," said Sterling. “His smile, that smile he had, it blew everybody away. His smile just lit up the room. For anyone to just shoot him down like that in cold blood, it’s horrible. Whoever did it, I just hope somebody, anybody come forward and bring whoever did this to my baby to justice, because he deserves justice.”

Of course, if you have any information about this case or any other, call police or Crime stoppers anonymously at (417) 869-TIPS.

