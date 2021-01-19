Advertisement

Consumer Reports Investigation: Kidde recall of fire extinguishers

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -It was one of the biggest recalls in government history: Millions of Kidde fire extinguishers were recalled in 2017 due to serious defects. Now a Consumer Reports investigation reveals new findings about how Kidde, a brand name synonymous with fire safety, allegedly failed to report information about problems with its fire extinguishers, putting consumers at risk for years.

CR sifted through years of lawsuits and reported complaints and found allegations that Kidde knew of the problems with its fire extinguishers years before it finally issued a recall in 2015 and again in 2017.

A judge recently ordered Kidde to pay a $12 million fine as part of a consent decree settling allegations by the Department of Justice that the company knowingly misled the government about the extent and scope of the problems with some of its products.

Kidde didn’t admit that it violated federal law as part of the settlement.

“Kidde is committed to ensuring our products are safe and dependable, especially those related to life safety such as fire extinguishers,” a Kidde spokesperson said.

But that’s not all. Consumer Reports also found reports on the website of the Consumer Product Safety Commission from consumers saying Kidde bungled the recall, in some cases replacing a recalled fire extinguisher with another recalled model.

Among the reasons for the recall problems, Kidde says it learned some of the replacement units were “damaged in transit,” adding that the company has since taken steps to provide working extinguishers to customers who received damaged devices.

So what can you do to make sure your fire extinguisher will work when you need it? First, make sure it hasn’t been recalled. Head online to saferproducts.gov to check the model number.

If you have a recalled Kidde fire extinguisher, contact the company to have it replaced as soon as possible.

And here are some helpful tips about storing and using a fire extinguisher:

Store it where a fire is most likely to occur, like the kitchen and garage.

Also, regularly check the dial on the pressure gauge; it should always be within the green zone.

And while you’re at it, check the manufacture date on your extinguisher. If yours older than 12 years, replace it.

If your extinguisher comes with a warranty card, be sure to fill it out so you can be notified if there’s a recall.

And make sure you and everyone in your family knows how to use it. Read the instructions and familiarize yourself with your fire extinguisher before there’s an emergency. You don’t want the first time you ever handle it to be when there’s an actual fire to put out.

One more thing: CR says to always call 911 first if there’s a fire, and remember that home fire extinguishers are designed for small fires. If you’re unable to put out the fire yourself, get out of the house immediately and remain a safe distance outside while you wait for professionals to arrive.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New aquarium opens in Branson
Brand new $55 million aquarium now open in Branson
Nixa Police are investigating a shooting death in the 1300 block of Dunrobin Castle Drive.
Police investigate deadly shooting in Nixa, suspect taken into custody
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles up field during the first half of an...
Patrick Mahomes ‘feeling good’ after early exit in Chiefs playoff win, evaluated for concussion
Springfield-area health leaders, hospitals discuss next phase of COVID-19 vaccine rollout
COVID-19 RESOURCES: Maps of vaccine providers, plans in Missouri and Arkansas, plus where to get tested in the Ozarks
File image
Man dies, another hurt after shots fired at a party in Phelps County

Latest News

Cooler weather is expected in the Ozarks Tuesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Fog Tonight: Slightly Cooler Tuesday
OYS podcast
On Your Side podcast: Vacations in 2021, Tackle Holiday Debt
Mark Payton Jr., 28, and Lauren Cofield, 23, are charged with first-degree murder and other...
Two charged in Bergman, Ark. death investigation
A organization that gives people a hand up is now offering a paw up. Elevate Branson now has a...
Elevate Branson’s new therapy dog comforts families in need