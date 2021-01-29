Missouri State Sociology implements anti-racism modules to its courses

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Missouri State University will be making some changes to its sociology classes. The sociology department recently received a grant to allow the university to incorporate anti-racism modules into its courses.

“What we’re hoping is that students have a better understanding of how to identify racism in the world, and then provide statistical evidence as to how it exists and why it exists. Then ultimately to present that to people who have the ability to help change those structures.” said Associate Professor of Sociology Dr. Kyler Sherman-Wilkins.

The Faculty Center for Teaching and Learning issued the $3,750 grant for curriculum innovation. Dr. Sherman Wilkins says that one class will focus on data analytics, how race is measured, racial disparities and why they exist.

“When we think of racism, we think of Ku Klux Klan and overt hatred, and it’s like you know, there is that problem, but the under the surface one is where things stay sticky.” Said Associate Professor of Sociology Dr. Katie Hoegeman

Changes to the courses will be made for the fall semester, but in the meantime, the money will go to resources and professional development. Reporting in Springfield, I’m Kaitlyn Schumacher

