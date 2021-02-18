Volunteer Ozarks - Volunteer Need at Habitat for Humanity

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re looking for some hands-on volunteer work, look no further! Habitat for Humanity of Springfield, MO needs your help to complete one of their homes for the Wilmoth family.

Kayla Conyers from Habitat for Humanity talked to Daniel Posey about the different roles available right now, and they revisit a local volunteer’s ongoing story of success.

