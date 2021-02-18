Advertisement

Volunteer Ozarks - Volunteer Need at Habitat for Humanity

By Daniel Posey
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re looking for some hands-on volunteer work, look no further! Habitat for Humanity of Springfield, MO needs your help to complete one of their homes for the Wilmoth family.

Kayla Conyers from Habitat for Humanity talked to Daniel Posey about the different roles available right now, and they revisit a local volunteer’s ongoing story of success.

Volunteer Ozarks Page for Habitat for Humanity

