Kimberling City firefighter aids Texas after storms as catastrophe insurance claim adjuster

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS, (KY3) - Just two weeks ago, winter weather slammed the state Texas, leaving millions without power.

From the looks of it now, Eric Nielsen said everything seems normal.

”You can drive down a block and not see any damage,” said Nielsen.

Nielsen, a volunteer firefighter in Kimberling City, is currently serving as a catastrophe insurance adjuster in Texas, offering aid after the winter storms.

He says it’s what’s inside people’s homes and businesses that shows the devastating loss.

”The inside of the house is completely trashed from ceilings, to cabinets, to flooring. That’s the unique part a lot of people aren’t aware of the damages,” said Nielsen. “People down here aren’t used to it. It really caught people off guard.”

Nielsen is from Kimberling City, where he’s a volunteer firefighter for Southern Stone County and while also working as a catastrophe insurance claims adjuster.

He’s been down in Dallas since last Friday, unsure when he’ll return to Missouri.

”I’m afraid this might go on longer,” said Nielsen.

He evaluates the damage, then provides them with payment from their insurance companies.

”Everybody is so thankful and grateful,” said Nielsen.

Nielsen has traveled across the country assessing damage from other natural disasters. He said what happened in Texas surpassed any of those events.

”Probably one of the worst just because the way the people were displaced in the cold weather. A lot of people were affected. You don’t see it from the outside because it’s all inside,” said Nielsen.

Convoy of Hope is also in Texas providing relief and distributing water to areas impacted by the storms.

