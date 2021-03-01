Police identify man shot in central Springfield on Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a man shot to death Saturday in central Springfield.

Cory D. McHaffie, 31, died in the shooting.

Police responded Saturday around 4:30 p.m. to 926 South Avenue after a 911 caller stated a subject had been shot. McHaffie later died at a Springfield hospital from his injuries.

Investigators say a suspect has not been identified at this time. Detectives ask anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

His death is the fourth homicide of 2021 in Springfield.

