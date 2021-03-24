State of Missouri investigating Agape Ranch and Boarding School in Stockton

STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s attorney general is investigating a second Cedar County boarding school.

Cedar County Prosecutor Ty Gaither asked the governor’s office for help in his investigation of the Agape Ranch and Boarding School west of Stockton. Operators advertise it as a national boarding school for at-risk or unmotivated boys. The campus is also home to Agape Baptist Church. Since it claims to be a Christian organization, is not regulated by the state because of a religious exemption.

Operators declined to comment about the investigation.

The state has not released any details, including the accusations that led to the investigation. However, we know no students have been removed from the school.

One former student, Colton Schrag, claims he was beat up and slammed into walls during his four years at Agape. He says staff would restrain boys on the ground and use pressure points to the point of bruising. He remembers verbal abuse, such as being told, “the world didn’t want you” and says withholding food was a punishment.”

“Staff members would slam you on the ground, slam you into walls, pick you up by the collar and just slam you around. Staff members would jump on you,” said Schrag. “If you resisted any, they would start kneeing you, hitting you, just mashing your face into the tile or concrete, wherever it was.”

He says he and others suffered frequent physical abuse, at the hands of at least a dozen staff members, and others didn’t stop it.

“So they were all, in my book, guilty of association,” said Schraq. “They allowed it to happen.”

Schraq says the verbal abuse was constant.

“I had a staff member tell me we’re wasting our time giving you a diploma because you’re not even worth the paper it’s going to cost to print it on,” said Schraq. “You’re going to be dead or in prison three months after you turn 18.”

He is pleased to hear the Missouri attorney general’s office is now investigating Agape Boarding School. The facility is not regulated by the state because of a religious exemption. The Highway Patrol began investigating alleged abuse and neglect at the school in late February.

Cedar County Prosecutor Gaither says no students have been removed from the facility, because investigators did not feel they were in imminent danger. With the large number investigators have been interviewing in the case, he’s pleased to have the assistance of the attorney general’s office.

“It would be helpful for them to come in early on this one as opposed to come in at a later date,” said Gaither.

Gaither says at this point, they don’t know if there will be any charges.

“Can’t make those decisions until we’ve had an opportunity to review the investigative reports, and those are being put together,” said Gaither.

Boyd and Stephanie Householder once worked at Agape. As owners of the Circle of Hope Ranch, the couple face a combined 100 criminal abuse charges.

“They literally took the practices of Agape and opened up Circle of Hope, so we know for a fact that there is one other school that is ran just like Circle of Hope, and that place is what Circle of Hope modeled their school after,” said Amanda Householder, daughter of Circle of Hope operators.

Lawmakers proposed legislation to provide oversight for faith-based boarding schools in Missouri. It received initial passage in the house and needs one more vote before going on to the Senate.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.