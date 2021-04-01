Advertisement

Volunteer Ozarks - Give 5

By Daniel Posey
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re retired and want to continue using your life-long skillset, we have the perfect opportunity for you!

Greg Burris of Give 5 talked to Daniel Posey about how this nonprofit needs the help of those “60 and better,” and explained how volunteers for the organization are working right now to get COVID-19 vaccinations out to the community.

Volunteer Ozarks Page for Give 5
Give 5 Mobile Vaccine Unit Story by Joe Hickman

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Public Schools
Grandmother calls on Springfield Public Schools to remove book assigned to students
Zachariah L. Moore, 22
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police search for man reported missing from Springfield, Mo.
McDonald County authorities identify woman nicknamed “Grace Doe” after 3 decades of investigating
Highs in the 50s today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Coldest day of the week
Courtesy: Bruce Roberts
Arkansas State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Mountain Home

Latest News

Greg Burris of Give 5 talked to Daniel Posey about how this local nonprofit needs the help of...
Volunteer Ozarks - Give 5
Elevate Branson founder, Bryan Stallings, explained to Daniel Posey how the nonprofit needs...
Volunteer Ozarks - Elevate Branson
KY3
The Place: Virtual Volunteering with CASA of Southwest Missouri
KY3
The Place: Volunteer with the Girl Scouts in Missouri