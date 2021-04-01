Volunteer Ozarks - Give 5

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re retired and want to continue using your life-long skillset, we have the perfect opportunity for you!

Greg Burris of Give 5 talked to Daniel Posey about how this nonprofit needs the help of those “60 and better,” and explained how volunteers for the organization are working right now to get COVID-19 vaccinations out to the community.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.