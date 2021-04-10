Family and friends of Darrell Gott Jr. march in his honor, ask for answers after 2020 killing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Friends and family of Darrell Gott Jr. marched in Springfield more than nine months after his death.

Gott died in a shooting in July of 2020. The case is open.

Gott’s friends and family gathered at Washington Park Saturday in his honor, near where he was shot in his car before crashing it into a parked van down the street.

His girlfriend, Emily Meyer, gave birth to their baby girl four months ago. Gott was never able to meet his daughter Haven.

“He was 18 so just imagine someone that you love who is so young with their whole life ahead of them having every dream, every goal, every opportunity taken from them and their family,” Meyer says.

Meyer says every day she thinks about what she’ll tell her daughter when she asks about her dad in the future.

“What am I going to tell my daughter when she asks me where’s my dad. Why do all of my friends have dads and I don’t,” Meyer says. “That’s a hard thing.”

Meyer says they’re looking for answers and someone in the community knows what happened to him, but has not come forward.

Meyer says her daughter has been a blessing and she sees a piece of him every time she looks at her.

“I don’t think I would be handling things as well as I have been if it weren’t for her,” Meyer says. “She’s kind of been my rock so I’m glad that I have her to kind of help me.”

His family is offering a $25,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case. If you have any information you can leave an anonymous tip at 417-829-6230.

