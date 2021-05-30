HVAC company in Springfield warns community about continued air conditioner shortage amid pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the HVAC industry is experiencing severe delays and trade issues.

Because of this, the industry has not fully recovered from the equipment and part shortage, according to Air Services Heating and Air Conditioning & All Service Plumbing, Rachel Fears.

“This is the first time the industry has ever experienced a shortage or the fear of a severe shortage like this,” explained Fears. “Normally we never have had any issue getting equipment in.”

Fears explained that after nearly a year and a half, conditions have improved. But there continues to be a shortage of raw material and a spike in air conditioner demand, especially with AC evaporator coils.

As temperatures begin rising across the Ozarks, people will begin putting more pressure on their air conditioner units. Fears said it’s starting to cause a repeat shortage.

“We use several local manufactures here in Springfield and they’re all experiencing shortages from the demand,” said Fears.

Further causing prices to increase and availability for parts harder to find, which Fears said will leave contractors and customers scrambling for alternative solutions.

However, Fears explained that Air Services is working to try and stay ahead of the demand.

“We went ahead and got prepared for the shortage, and ordered as much equipment as they would allow us to order, so we could be prepared for the temperatures and the people that are no longer going to have air conditioners.”

Now more than ever, Fears said it’s vital that you maintain your HVAC units and prevent breakdowns from happening. She said proper maintenance can help extend the life of your unit and has the potential to reduce your utility bill.

“Definitely change your filters every 3 to 6 months depending on how many pets or people are in the home. And actually calling a professional out to get that maintenance cleaned where they actually pull the evaporator coils and clean it and they check all the pressures just to make sure it’s up and running efficiently.”

Other things you can do to keep your A/C healthy this summer:

- Schedule tune-ups with an expert

- Change your filters regularly

- Inspect and clean your vents regularly

- Give your system a break

