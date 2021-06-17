Day of Caring: Organizations spend day sprucing up Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More than 40 organizations volunteered on several projects for the United Way of the Ozarks Day of Caring.

More than 500 spread out among the community, painting buildings, cleaning, and gardening. There are 92 projects in all. A team from KY3 News spent the morning at Springfield’s Salvation Army.

Because of the pandemic, this is the first of two days of volunteering. The second day happens in September. For a full list of organizations participating and projects being completed, you can find that here.

