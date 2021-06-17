Deaths of Battlefield, Mo. couple in January ruled as murder-suicide

BATTLEFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office ruled the deaths of a Battlefield couple found in a burning home in January as a murder-suicide.

Firefighters found the bodies of Shawna Kipp, 50, and Don Kipp, 59, in their home on January 27. They believe the couple died that morning. A neighbor noticed flames coming from the home around 6 a.m. that morning. Some neighbors say they heard a boom, others heard clanking noises earlier in the night.

Firefighters found Shawna Kipp dead in the master bedroom. She had been shot eight times in the torso. A coroner ruled her death as a homicide. Firefighters found Don Kipp dead in a recliner from a shot to his head. Detectives say they found him holding a gun in his right hand with shell casings on the floor. They say he also had a second magazine in his pocket. Fire investigators say the fire started in the master bedroom of the home. Investigators found cans of kerosene in the bedroom and next to Kipp by the recliner.

Investigators through search warrants obtained several Ring camera system videos from the house. Detectives say it shows Shawna attempting to leave the house with her purse and bag around 11 p.m. the night before their deaths. Detectives say video shows both of them in the driveway having a conversation, then returning inside the home. Friends told police the couple had marital problems. They say the two had been in counseling to resolve them.

Don Kipp worked at Jack Henry and Associates. Shawna Kipp worked at Dee Wampler and Associates. The Kipps had five children between them and multiple grandchildren.

