Advertisement

Volunteer Ozarks - Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland

By Daniel Posey
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Girl Scouts are known for their famous cookies, but they’re so much more than that.

Daniel Posey caught up with a nonprofit leader within Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland to find out how this organization works throughout the year to empower young women in our community. Plus, a volunteer coordinator explains how you can get involved.

Volunteer Ozarks Page for Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rider suffered serious injuries after becoming entrapped under a coaster at the Branson...
Firefighters rescue 12-year-old entrapped underneath coaster at Branson Coaster Sunday
Many are concerned with a growing homeless camp at what is now a vacant building.
Many concerned about homeless camp at old CVS location in Springfield, Mo.
11 people hurt in a crash involving a shuttle bus near Hollister, Mo.
Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual GRAMMY Week Celebration at...
Willie Nelson & friends announce tour stop in the Ozarks
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Missouri leads nation in highest rate of new COVID cases

Latest News

Daniel Posey caught up with Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland to find out how this...
Volunteer Ozarks - Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland
KY3
The Place: Make a Difference with the Ozarks Food Harvest
KY3
The Place: Get on Board the Clean Green Initiative
KY3
The Place: Schnitzel & Strudel with the Springfield Symphony