Advertisement

At least one dead near Bagnell Dam Strip in Lake Ozark, lockdown and investigation underway

Investigation underway in Lake Ozark.
Investigation underway in Lake Ozark.(Courtesy: Big Planet Media)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation is underway Thursday night in Lake Ozark, and at least one person has died.

Police responded to an incident near the Casablanca restaurant and bar on the Bagnell Dam Strip. A lockdown is in effect for the area, according to the Lake Ozark Police Department.

It’s unclear what exactly happened, but an investigation is underway. The Lake Ozark Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and several other law enforcement agencies have been called to the scene.

Authorities could not confirm what exactly triggered the response. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded around the noon hour at the Neighborhood Walmart located at 1320 South...
Police identify victim, suspect in deadly shooting outside Walmart Neighborhood Market in Springfield
Thunderstorms along with small hail and gusty winds are likely for parts of the Ozarks tonight.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Stormy Night Ahead
Darrell Gott, Jr. died on July 2, 2020.
Police arrest man in deadly shooting of teenager in north Springfield in July of 2020
Teen killed, police officer and a counselor seriously hurt in a crash near Rolla, Mo.
It’s a moment a group of teens and their little brother will never forget, and it was all...
WATCH: Lightning strikes teen’s golf ball

Latest News

Doctors, nurses travel to Springfield to help amid surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Area health care providers are asking for state funding to help in establishing an Alternative...
Gov. Mike Parson talks about southwest Missouri COVID-19 needs during Springfield visit
Lawrence County Tax Board issues $10,000 to develop a therapeutic dance program
Arkansas pitcher Kevin Kopps pitches against Tennessee in the ninth inning of an NCAA college...
CALL THE KOPPS! Arkansas’ Kevin Kopps wins college baseball’s Golden Spikes Award