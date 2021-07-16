At least one dead near Bagnell Dam Strip in Lake Ozark, lockdown and investigation underway

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation is underway Thursday night in Lake Ozark, and at least one person has died.

Police responded to an incident near the Casablanca restaurant and bar on the Bagnell Dam Strip. A lockdown is in effect for the area, according to the Lake Ozark Police Department.

It’s unclear what exactly happened, but an investigation is underway. The Lake Ozark Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and several other law enforcement agencies have been called to the scene.

Authorities could not confirm what exactly triggered the response. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.