Delta variant continues to take over southwest Missouri; health leaders report more vaccinations

44% more Greene County residents got vaccinated this week compared to last according to the health department. Families are experiencing the variant first hand.
Drury University is encouraging incoming students to get vaccinated before returning to campus.
By Lauren Schwentker
Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In a matter of weeks, hospital numbers in Greene County have gone from low to near record-breaking as the Delta variant continues to take over southwest Missouri.

According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, the impact the Delta variant has had on the community has motivated some people to get vaccinated more than before.

“We have seen how aggressive and transmissible the variant is because it went from very low numbers in the hospital to the highest numbers that we’ve seen in a matter of three or four weeks,” said Katie Towns the director of the Greene County Health Department.

Community members are starting to see the effects of the case rate skyrocketing first-hand.

“We have definitely seen the impact of that and the stories that are shared amongst friends and family of ones being sick. In the hospital and not wanting to see their friends and family has motivated people to go get vaccinated,” said Towns.

Around 44% more Greene County residents got vaccinated this week compared to the week before, according to the health department. Health leaders say the vaccination numbers can still improve more.

“An increase in the numbers is not as high as we’d like to see it be. We still need see more people in volume to be vaccinated. We will get to that herd immunity level that will really help the community,” said Towns.

According to the health department’s website, 41.09% of the community is fully vaccinated. Greene County’s goal is to reach 70% of citizens vaccinated and reach herd immunity.

The health department reports a 3% increase from the previous month, when 38.03% of the population was fully vaccinated on July 25.

“We just want to keep reiterating the fact that there’s vaccine really readily available throughout Springfield and Greene County, and we hope that people will take advantage of that,” said Towns.

There are multiple vaccination opportunities available for the upcoming week of July 25. For more information on those events, CLICK HERE.

