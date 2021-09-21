Advertisement

Jury convicts Springfield man in deadly shooting in summer of 2020

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man could face life in prison after a jury found him guilty of murder.

A jury found Daniel Smith guilty in death shooting death of Marcus Gilbert.

Police found Gilbert dead of a gunshot wound Sunday, August 5, 2020 at a home in the 1100 block of North Grant. The deadly shooting happened with several children inside the home.

A woman involved told police she had been in a relationship with Smith. Police say the woman claimed Smith was violent and he would not accept an end to the relationship. The woman claims Smith made her drive to her home at gunpoint.

A witness inside the home told police she heard a loud “pop.” Then saw a man with a bandana over his face. She said it was Smith. Witnesses later found Gilbert in a pool of blood.

