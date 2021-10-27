Advertisement

Housing Authority of Springfield renovation project takes shape

By Frances Watson
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A multi-million dollar project to overhaul affordable housing in Springfield is starting to take shape.

Keystone Family Homes bought several complexes to renovate them.

They’re currently managed by the Housing Authority of Springfield.

Tuesday, we saw the first of those finished properties at Bolivar Road Apartments.

The units include new washers, dryers, and kitchen appliances. Many are also ADA compliant.

“So far everybody seems to be very happy. We can offer amenities that we didn’t before in public housing. I’ve seen a lot of smiling faces and people telling me how great it is.

While they’re here we’re going to take care of them,” said Katrina Wolfram, housing authority executive director.

In all, nearly 300 apartments will get makeovers once the project is complete.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PFI/Springfield, Mo.
Owner of PFI Western Store enters into agreement to sell to Cavender’s
Police identify victim in deadly shooting in north Springfield
Showers and Thunderstorms overtake the Ozarks Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Grab the Umbrella-Here Comes the Rain
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
ON YOUR SIDE: Mandatory 10-digit dialing begins Sunday throughout Missouri and Arkansas

Latest News

Frederick G. Strahle, 44
CRIME STOPPERS: Be on the lookout for this accused Greene County burglar
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 600+ new cases; Arkansas adds 500+ cases
Voters will have the ability to vote on a property tax.
Laclede County voters to decide tax for library
Springfield's newest sports complex near the airport is still a long way from being completed,...
Update on Sports Town: Springfield’s newest sports complex near airport will soon be opening some soccer fields