Housing Authority of Springfield renovation project takes shape

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A multi-million dollar project to overhaul affordable housing in Springfield is starting to take shape.

Keystone Family Homes bought several complexes to renovate them.

They’re currently managed by the Housing Authority of Springfield.

Tuesday, we saw the first of those finished properties at Bolivar Road Apartments.

The units include new washers, dryers, and kitchen appliances. Many are also ADA compliant.

“So far everybody seems to be very happy. We can offer amenities that we didn’t before in public housing. I’ve seen a lot of smiling faces and people telling me how great it is.

While they’re here we’re going to take care of them,” said Katrina Wolfram, housing authority executive director.

In all, nearly 300 apartments will get makeovers once the project is complete.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.