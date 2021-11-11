Authorities searching for a thief who hit a subdivision at the Fremont Hills Country Club

NEAR OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Christian County deputies Wednesday morning responded to the subdivision outside the Fremont Hills Country Club after a thief ransacked nearly a dozen unlocked vehicles.

“It’s just not as safe as we would have once thought it to be,” said Mike Woody.

He says there was a loud commotion in his quiet neighborhood located just off State Highway CC and Rolling Hills Drive.

“Those who had house pets, that were their alarms, were barking incessantly,” said Moody. “They were awaken and said wow something’s going on.”

Around 1:30 a.m. a deputy on routine patrol spotted a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home with a door wide open.

“Obviously at 1:30 in the morning that’s a little bit unusual and suspicious. He stopped and did a little further investigating, checked the area and found other car doors that were opened,” said Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole.

He says in all 10 cars were hit.

“We kind of saturated the area with deputies trying to locate the suspect because we were getting calls from people that they were seeing somebody on their Ring cameras and security video of the guy walking around the neighborhood,” explained Sheriff Cole.

An image of that same video shows the man carrying a handgun. Authorities say he stole it from one of the vehicles. There are security cameras at the entrance gate of the private community.

Authorities say extra precautions should be taken to keep thieves away. Woody says his family is already making plans to better protect themselves.

“My wife has already said, hey, we’ve got to get one of those cameras. I think having that and some kind of security system would make sense now,” he said.

“We’re here to do everything we can to protect you but we can’t be everywhere all the time. Help us protect you and lock your vehicles and your valuables up. No matter where you are, you are not exempt from theft or criminals,” said Sheriff Cole.

Woody said, “It’s not like we’re living here with fear or new concerns. I think we just realize that this is the way life is now.”

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office wants to hear from you if you have any information about the man seen in the video or about the string of break-ins.

You can call investigators at (417) 582-5330.

