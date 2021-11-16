Advertisement

Electric vehicle maker to move headquarters to northwest Arkansas

Courtesy: Canoo
Courtesy: Canoo(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The electric vehicle company Canoo has announced plans to relocate its headquarters to northwest Arkansas and create more than 500 new jobs.

The company said Monday that its headquarters will move from California to Bentonville — which is also the home of Walmart — and a research and development facility will be in nearby Fayetteville.

Canoo announced earlier this year that it would build a manufacturing facility in Pryor, Oklahoma, and said Monday’s announcement is part of a plan to make the U.S. 412 corridor from Oklahoma to Arkansas a “center of electric vehicle research, development and manufacturing power.”

The Pryor assembly plant is expected to open in 2023 and employ 2,000 people.

