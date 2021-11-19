Kitchen appliances spark fire at Springfield restaurant Friday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A kitchen fire at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen at Primrose and Glenstone will cause the restaurant to delay opening Friday in order to do a health inspection.

Fire crews were called to the restaurant around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Crews originally thought it was an HVAC fire on the roof, but Battalion Chief Brian Athen says kitchen items are what started the fire.

“It did not get into the structural members at all,” said Athen. “So we’ve kept it contained into just say appliances and things like that in there.”

The manager of the restaurant says they will not open on Friday but hope to open on Saturday.

You are asked to call the restaurant before you go to check.

