Advertisement

Kitchen appliances spark fire at Springfield restaurant Friday morning

A kitchen fire at Cheddars at Primrose and Glenstone will cause the restaurant to delay opening...
A kitchen fire at Cheddars at Primrose and Glenstone will cause the restaurant to delay opening Friday in order to do a health inspection.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:26 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A kitchen fire at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen at Primrose and Glenstone will cause the restaurant to delay opening Friday in order to do a health inspection.

Fire crews were called to the restaurant around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Crews originally thought it was an HVAC fire on the roof, but Battalion Chief Brian Athen says kitchen items are what started the fire.

“It did not get into the structural members at all,” said Athen. “So we’ve kept it contained into just say appliances and things like that in there.”

The manager of the restaurant says they will not open on Friday but hope to open on Saturday.

You are asked to call the restaurant before you go to check.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire damages 3 buildings at Silver Dollar City; park closed Thursday
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is leading a months-long investigation into the...
Authorities release details about how Cassidy Rainwater was killed at a Dallas Co. home
The eastern half of the Ozarks felt the shake of an earthquake Wednesday night.
Earthquake shakes part of the Ozarks Wednesday night
PICTURES: Viewers share images of fire at Silver Dollar City
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is leading a months-long investigation into the...
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Dallas County sheriff explains what’s next in case of Cassidy Rainwater

Latest News

Father of Republic teen discusses suicide awareness
Father of Republic, Mo. teenager discusses suicide foundation in honor of his son
Police make arrest in assault in Springfield’s Rountree Neighborhood
A cold Friday morning is expected
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Frigid Night Then Warmer
‘A little nerve-racking’: Witnesses react to fire at Silver Dollar City