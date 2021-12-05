Advertisement

Training in West Plains helps first responders learn how to rescue from late-model vehicles

The National Auto Body Council offered training Saturday morning in West Plains through its...
The National Auto Body Council offered training Saturday morning in West Plains through its First Responder Emergency Education (F.R.E.E.) program.(National Auto Body Council/2019 photo)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - A national program aims to train first responders in West Plains on how to properly rescue people from late-model vehicles.

The National Auto Body Council offered training Saturday morning through its First Responder Emergency Education (F.R.E.E.) program. Groups gathered at CARSTAR Gobel’s Collison, a West Plains auto body shop, for several hours of extensive training.

The F.R.E.E. program prepares emergency response teams on how to rescue crash victims from late-model vehicles, which oftentimes can make the rescue more challenging. Saturday’s training included live demonstrations on how to work around high-strength steel, modern airbags, advanced restraint systems and onboard technology present in alternative fuel vehicles.

“The growing popularity of high-voltage hybrid and electric vehicles and the many safety concerns surrounding these vehicles makes this program a necessity,” said the National Auto Body Council in a news release. “Alternative fuel systems present different challenges when first responders arrive at the scene of an accident. Electric cars, hybrid cars and natural gas vehicles have fuel systems that pose dangers for first responders if need arises to “cut” the vehicle for rescue.”

Vehicles used for live demonstrations were donated by Allstate Insurance and Genesis Rescue Systems.

