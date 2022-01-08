Springfield man sentenced to life in prison after baby died in his care in 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man has been sentenced to life in prison after an infant died in his care in 2019.

Prosecutors charged Marc Carrier, 31, with second-degree murder and abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death of the child. A sentencing hearing in the case had been postponed several times prior to Friday’s ruling. Carrier pleaded guilty to charges in the case in August, according to court records.

Investigators say Carrier was caring for a baby before the baby died in his care. An autopsy revealed the baby had suffered injuries from being shaken.

According to court documents, investigators say emergency crews found the baby not breathing, cold to the touch and his lips and ears had a blueish tint at a home in Springfield. Paramedics tried to save the baby’s life but couldn’t. The baby died at the home on August 23, 2019.

Investigators say Carrier lived at the home with six children. At the time of the death, the mother was at work. Carrier told authorities he dropped the child earlier in the day getting it out of a swing. Officers then questioned him about the baby’s injuries.

According to court documents, investigators say Carrier then explained he accidentally shoved the baby to the ground while picking up the baby. He did not realize he was hurting the baby, and he called it an accident.

During Friday’s hearing, the prosecution asked for a sentence of life in prison, while the defense asked for 10 years.

Marc and his mother both gave impact statements. The prosecution read the victim impact statement from the child’s mother, who is Mark’s sister. That letter advocated for a life sentence.

The medical examiner who performed the autopsy on the child also testified Friday, as did a pediatrician with expertise in child abuse as an expert witness for the defense.

