Advertisement

Springfield man sentenced to life in prison after baby died in his care in 2019

Greene County Jail
Greene County Jail (KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man has been sentenced to life in prison after an infant died in his care in 2019.

Prosecutors charged Marc Carrier, 31, with second-degree murder and abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death of the child. A sentencing hearing in the case had been postponed several times prior to Friday’s ruling. Carrier pleaded guilty to charges in the case in August, according to court records.

Investigators say Carrier was caring for a baby before the baby died in his care. An autopsy revealed the baby had suffered injuries from being shaken.

According to court documents, investigators say emergency crews found the baby not breathing, cold to the touch and his lips and ears had a blueish tint at a home in Springfield. Paramedics tried to save the baby’s life but couldn’t. The baby died at the home on August 23, 2019.

Investigators say Carrier lived at the home with six children. At the time of the death, the mother was at work. Carrier told authorities he dropped the child earlier in the day getting it out of a swing. Officers then questioned him about the baby’s injuries.

According to court documents, investigators say Carrier then explained he accidentally shoved the baby to the ground while picking up the baby. He did not realize he was hurting the baby, and he called it an accident.

During Friday’s hearing, the prosecution asked for a sentence of life in prison, while the defense asked for 10 years.

Marc and his mother both gave impact statements. The prosecution read the victim impact statement from the child’s mother, who is Mark’s sister. That letter advocated for a life sentence.

The medical examiner who performed the autopsy on the child also testified Friday, as did a pediatrician with expertise in child abuse as an expert witness for the defense.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Light freezing drizzle is possible Saturday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Freezing drizzle possible Saturday morning
Emily Hernandez of Sullivan, Missouri, has been charged with taking a splintered name plate...
Missouri woman tied to Jan. 6 Capitol riot involved in fatal crash
Passenger dies in deadly crash on I-44 near Mount Vernon, Mo.
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 10,200+ cases; Arkansas adds record of 8,400+ cases
The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended

Latest News

Light freezing drizzle is possible Saturday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Freezing drizzle possible Saturday morning
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 10,200+ cases; Arkansas adds record of 8,400+ cases
The Kansas City-based Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association says its not a shortage of...
National trucking association based in Missouri says truck driver retention, not shortage, is part of supply chain problem
ER wait times are long in Springfield
Mercy and CoxHealth officials explain long ER times as Omicron variant runs rampant
Mercy and CoxHealth officials explain long ER times as omicron variant runs rampant