Stone County, Mo. authorities arrest 2 in connection to a body found in Dade County

Gerald Keith Hoffman/Sheila Phillips: Stone County Sheriff's Office
By Madison Horner
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GALENA, Mo. (KY3) - Stone County deputies arrested two people wanted in connection to the death of a Galena man.

Billy Mack Walker died from a gunshot wound in late November. Dade County authorities found his body near Hulston Mill, northeast of Greenfield. The Stone County prosecutor charged Gerald Keith Hoffman and Sheila Renee Phillips with tampering with evidence in Walker’s death.

Investigators say Hoffman admitted to shooting Walker. However, Hoffman does not face any charges related to the shooting of Walker. Investigators say Hoffman and Phillips wrapped Walker’s body in a blanket and dumped his body in Dade County. Investigators say Hoffman and Phillips burned Walker’s clothes, the blanket used to transport him, and a chair he had been sitting in when he was shot.

Both remain jailed in Stone County.

