Willard School District shifts to virtual learning for rest of the week

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - The Willard School District is shifting to virtual learning for the remainder of the school week.

In a note posted on the district’s website, it reads the move is necessary because of staff shortages and an increase in student absences due to illness.

K-12 students are being sent home with devices to take part in the alternative method of instruction. Students not in class on Tuesday will need to schedule a time to pick up their devices. Hot spots are also available for those who need them.

The message says lunch can be picked up Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10:30 a.m. to noon in front of Willard High School and Willard Intermediate School.

The district says it will monitor the situation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.