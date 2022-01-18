Advertisement

Willard School District shifts to virtual learning for rest of the week

Students taking home technology for alternative method of learning
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - The Willard School District is shifting to virtual learning for the remainder of the school week.

In a note posted on the district’s website, it reads the move is necessary because of staff shortages and an increase in student absences due to illness.

K-12 students are being sent home with devices to take part in the alternative method of instruction. Students not in class on Tuesday will need to schedule a time to pick up their devices. Hot spots are also available for those who need them.

The message says lunch can be picked up Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10:30 a.m. to noon in front of Willard High School and Willard Intermediate School.

The district says it will monitor the situation.

