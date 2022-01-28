Police in Houston, Mo. investigating murder-suicide

HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - Three people are dead after what police are calling a murder-suicide.

Police were called to a house just before 8:00 Thursday night in the 800 block of Sommerfield Drive to assist EMS with an unresponsive man. When police arrived, they found the body of Gregory Pardun, 66, with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police searched the house and found the bodies of Deborah German, 57, and a 16-year-old male with gunshot wounds. Investigators believe Pardun shot and killed German and the teen, before turning the gun on himself.

Houston Police do not believe there is a danger to the public. The investigation is ongoing.

Assistance was provided by the Texas County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Houston Fire Department, and the Texas County Coroner’s Office.

