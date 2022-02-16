Advertisement

School bus from the Koshkonong School District crashes near Thomasville, Mo.

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Generic Car Crash Graphic(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a school bus from the Koshkonong School District.

The patrol says the driver ran off Highway 99, north of Thomasville around 11:15 Tuesday night. The bus crossed the highway several times before it hit several trees and flipped onto its side.

The patrol says one student suffered moderate injuries, 17 other students were treated for minor injuries. Two adults were also treated for minor injuries. Most of the injured were taken by private vehicles to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains, while one student was transported to Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home, Ark. The bus driver wasn’t hurt.

We’re working to verify that the bus was returning to Koshkonong from a basketball game.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain will change to ice and snow.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Weather Goes Downhill Wednesday Night
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
Caught on Camera: Confrontation with server at Springfield restaurant captured on video
Customer discusses viral video of a fight at Springfield restaurant
A driver is asking the city of Springfield to pay for the damages to her car after she...
Driver hits pipe stuck out of Springfield intersection, asking for damages
Authorities work crash on U.S. 60 near Rogersville.
Semi driver suffers injuries in a crash near Rogersville, Mo.

Latest News

Arkansas' Trey Wade, center, vies for a rebound against Missouri's Kobe Brown, right, Jarron...
Umude leads No. 23 Arkansas over Missouri
Dana Ford/Ozarks Sports zone
Prim scores 32 to lead Missouri St. past Indiana St.
Courtney Cottrell Brown, 35 AKA "Chicago"
CRIME STOPPERS: Help Springfield police find a man charged with domestic assault and stealing.
Josie Ann Abney in glasses
Salem community reacts to Dent County woman taking plea deal in adopted daughter’s starvation death