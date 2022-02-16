School bus from the Koshkonong School District crashes near Thomasville, Mo.

THOMASVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a school bus from the Koshkonong School District.

The patrol says the driver ran off Highway 99, north of Thomasville around 11:15 Tuesday night. The bus crossed the highway several times before it hit several trees and flipped onto its side.

The patrol says one student suffered moderate injuries, 17 other students were treated for minor injuries. Two adults were also treated for minor injuries. Most of the injured were taken by private vehicles to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains, while one student was transported to Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home, Ark. The bus driver wasn’t hurt.

We’re working to verify that the bus was returning to Koshkonong from a basketball game.

