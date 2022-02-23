Advertisement

Police believe woman missing from Springfield, Mo. may be in danger

Kelsey Usher and Alan Stokes
Kelsey Usher and Alan Stokes(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:24 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police have issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Kelsey Usher, 29.

The police department believes Alan Stokes, 44, may have forced Usher from a home in the 2100 blk. of North Clifton Avenue Tuesday night. Police were called to the house at 8:30 Tuesday night for a domestic incident. Police say Stokes could be dangerous.

Usher is 5′8″, 115 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Stokes is 5′11″, 140 lbs. with a shaved head.

Police haven’t said if the two may be in a car.

If you have seen them, call 911 or Springfield Police at 417-308-6761.

