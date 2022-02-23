Advertisement

Police investigate assault outside Springfield nightclub as homicide; suspect identified

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a man assaulted outside a Springfield nightclub in January has died from his injuries.

Detectives identified the victim as Jeffrey K. Brent, 37, of Springfield.

Officers responded to the assault on January 30 at 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Rumors Cabaret at 1750 South Glenstone Avenue. Officers found Brent suffering from life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, the Springfield Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit identified a suspect in this case. However, they say no arrest has been made at this time.

Detectives ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

This incident marks the third homicide in Springfield in 2022.

