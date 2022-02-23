Advertisement

Springfield Public Schools now has its own police department

On Tuesday the School board unanimously voted to seek state approval for the school district to commission SPS officers.(KY3)
By Frances Watson
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools District now has its own police department.

Tuesday, city council approved an agreement between the school board and Springfield Police clearing the way for the district to form an independent agency.

Springfield is the fourth district in Missouri to have its own police force.

Currently, the 26 officers were commissioned by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

That agreement was set to end by March 1, 2022.

Springfield School Police Chief Jim Ferrell says it will be business as usual for the officers.

“It’s how we get our law enforcement authority. Most folks don’t understand because if you are not in law enforcement it’s not an important thing. For law enforcement, it’s how you get your authority,” he said.

In an interview published last week, Deputy Superintendent John Mulford said, “Springfield Public Schools being the largest school district in the state, it just makes sense that we have our own department that we can react quickly to issues that might arise.”Whether it be during the school day or school events.”

Chief Ferrell told us the last and final step is to file the necessary paperwork with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

