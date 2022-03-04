Advertisement

Do Good with Daniel: Carrying On A 25-Year Tradition

Daniel Posey spoke with Meleah Spencer from The Kitchen, Inc., & Michele Kauffman from Harter House about their team-up & how you can participate.
By Daniel Posey
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For 25 years, Harter House has teamed up with The Kitchen, Inc., donating 5% of store earnings to the local nonprofit.

You can participate by shopping at any of the local Harter House locations from March 2 through March 8. Meleah Spencer from The Kitchen, Inc. and Michele Kauffman from Harter House spoke to Daniel Posey about how this tradition started and how the money raised helps those who are homeless in the Ozarks.

