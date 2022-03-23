Police arrest man accused of stealing from Branson, Mo. restaurant

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A former manager of a Branson restaurant faces theft charges.

Quentin “Pierce” Evens, 23, faces a stealing charge.

Police say the investigation began in September 2021 when the owners of Jackie B. Goode Uptown Café reported a former manager stole nearly $62,000 by electronically diverting credit card payment proceeds. The investigation led detectives to develop probable cause linking Evans to the diversion of proceeds from the business.

A judge set the bond at $75,000.

