Police arrest man accused of stealing from Branson, Mo. restaurant

(WILX)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A former manager of a Branson restaurant faces theft charges.

Quentin “Pierce” Evens, 23, faces a stealing charge.

Police say the investigation began in September 2021 when the owners of Jackie B. Goode Uptown Café reported a former manager stole nearly $62,000 by electronically diverting credit card payment proceeds. The investigation led detectives to develop probable cause linking Evans to the diversion of proceeds from the business.

A judge set the bond at $75,000.

