CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police warn of dangerous woman on the run

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Angelina E. Harvey, 28 (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police want you to be on the look for a dangerous fugitive. Officers say 28-year-old Angelina Harvey should be considered armed and dangerous. She’s charged in Greene County with stealing a firearm and trespassing. Harvey also faces several drug charges.

She has tattoos all over her body, including a jewel band on her forehead, bats and a spiderweb on the right side of her face, and a large tattoo of two pistols on her upper chest. Detectives say Harvey is known to hang out in Springfield, Battlefield, and Polk County where she also faces a drug charge.

If you’ve seen this woman or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000.

