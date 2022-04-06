Police investigate crash involving ambulance on U.S. 60 near Republic, Mo.

NEAR REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash on U.S. 60 involving a car and an ambulance in Republic.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon around rush hour near State Highway MM.

Investigators say the Barry-Lawrence County ambulance driver was traveling eastbound on U.S. 60 transporting a patient when the ambulance was struck by the car. Another ambulance transported the patient to the hospital.

Nobody was hurt in the crash.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.