Police investigate crash involving ambulance on U.S. 60 near Republic, Mo.
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEAR REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash on U.S. 60 involving a car and an ambulance in Republic.
The crash happened Wednesday afternoon around rush hour near State Highway MM.
Investigators say the Barry-Lawrence County ambulance driver was traveling eastbound on U.S. 60 transporting a patient when the ambulance was struck by the car. Another ambulance transported the patient to the hospital.
Nobody was hurt in the crash.
