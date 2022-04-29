CATCH-A-CROOK: Deputies investigate series of property crimes at the Greene County Highway Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The man stole from Greene County patrol cars and damaged the highway department building. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives are investigating a series of property crimes at the Greene County Highway Department. It’s located in the 2000 block of North Clifton Avenue. Surveillance video shows a man walking onto the property in the early morning hours of April 15, 2022.

Investigators say the man rummaged through eight county vehicles including patrol cars. Deputy Paige Rippee says one deputy had his medical bag stolen. Detectives noted several small items taken from vehicles and damage to an electrical panel in the building. A window screen had also been cut open and detectives found a glove and a knife. Ripee says the man could face charges of trespassing, stealing, tampering with a motor vehicle, burglary and property damage.

Investigators say the man left a glove and a knife behind at the Greene County Highway Department. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators do not believe the man is a former or current employee. If you recognize the man or have any information, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.