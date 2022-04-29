Advertisement

CATCH-A-CROOK: Deputies investigate series of property crimes at the Greene County Highway Department

Investigators say the man stole from patrol cars, cut a window screen and damaged an electrical panel.
By Maria Neider
Published: Apr. 28, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The man stole from Greene County patrol cars and damaged the highway department building.
Detectives are investigating a series of property crimes at the Greene County Highway Department. It’s located in the 2000 block of North Clifton Avenue. Surveillance video shows a man walking onto the property in the early morning hours of April 15, 2022.

Investigators say the man rummaged through eight county vehicles including patrol cars. Deputy Paige Rippee says one deputy had his medical bag stolen. Detectives noted several small items taken from vehicles and damage to an electrical panel in the building. A window screen had also been cut open and detectives found a glove and a knife. Ripee says the man could face charges of trespassing, stealing, tampering with a motor vehicle, burglary and property damage.

Investigators do not believe the man is a former or current employee. If you recognize the man or have any information, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
