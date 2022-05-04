Advertisement

Mountain Home, Ark. police announce Cinco De Mayo drunk driving enforcement

Mountain Home Police Department is preparing for a focused drunk driving enforcement beginning Thursday and extending through the weekend.
By Noah Tucker
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - The Mountain Home Police Department (MHPD) announced it is teaming up with the National Highway Administration for drunk driving enforcement around Cinco De Mayo.

The increased effort will include additional officers on duty at random times, possible checkpoints, and regular patrol in specific high-traffic areas. It begins Thursday and will extend through May 8.

The Mountain Home Police Department is asking that those who plan to drink have a transportation plan and remind designated drivers not to consume any alcohol to ensure safety for the rest of your party.

“Safety is our number one priority. My family is on the road, your family is on the road, everybody’s family is on the road,” said Cpl. Rockie Morrell with the MHPD. “So if we can keep all of the drunk drivers off of the road, that’s what we’re going to do.”

The United States Department of Transpiration says, on average, there are more than 10,000 drunk-driving-related deaths per year. Those deaths elevate around certain holidays.

“We focus on the holidays that includes a lot of beverage drinking Cinco De Mayo coming up this weekend, we have one also on 4th of July weekend as well,” said Cpl. Morrell. ”It consists of having additional officers. We have a list of eight different officers who will do anything from checkpoints to pulling people over who may be intoxicated, maybe letting someone know they have a broken light out.”

One Mountain Home restaurant says they can sell up to 40 gallons of margaritas around Cinco De Mayo, eight times more than an average day.

“It’s one of the crazy days that we have at a Mexican restaurant. Everyone likes to come to have a good time, you know, margaritas and beer,” said David Cruz with Salsa’s Grill. ”You can ask your server if you need a ride, and we’ll make sure you get a ride home. Don’t drink and drive. That’s not cool.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

