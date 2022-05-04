Springfield Police Department reports increase in shots fired calls

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say shots fired calls trended upward in March and April in Springfield.

Police report 120 shots fired calls as of April 26. The total skews higher than the average. Over the last six years, Springfield Police averaged between 21 to 30 shots fired calls a month. Police say they do find that most of these calls are not random.

“It’s important to know that a lot of these shots fired called are between people who know each other,” Chris Swaters, the Public Affairs Officer for the Springfield Police Department, says.

The department is asking for community help and encouraging people to get video cameras. The Springfield Police Department says if you hear shots, call them and let them know where you are. Don’t assume someone else called. Officers pinpoint exact locations better with more calls in an area.

