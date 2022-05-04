Advertisement

SUMMER TRAVEL: Springfield Police Dept. reminds how to keep your home burglar-free

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department shares reminders as the busy summer travel season nears.

One error many families make is posting to social media before or during their trip.

“Wait until you get home to post all of your great photos from your vacation or trip,” said Cris Swatters of the Springfield Police Department. “The more you put out there on social media. You never know who’s going to see it, and letting criminals know that you’re out of town gives them the perfect opportunity to break into your home.”

Also, do not park your car in the driveway while loading up luggage.

Ask a trusted neighbor to keep an eye on your house while you’re gone. They may notice criminal activity and give police a chance to stop a crime before it happens.

And see if someone can pick up your mail and packages until you get back. A stuffed mail box is a good sign that the homeowner is out of town.

