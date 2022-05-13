ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching for missing teenager from Mountain Home, Ark.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas State Police issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing teenager from Mountain Home.

Police say, Sara Gilpin, 14, disappeared on Thursday afternoon.

Investigators believe she is traveling with Isaac Melder, 40. He drives a maroon diesel pickup with a black hood with an Arkansas license plate number: 331YEW

If you know anything about this case, please call the Mountain Home Police Department at (870) 425-6336.

