Police identify victim of deadly shooting Saturday night in Springfield

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a woman killed in a shooting Saturday night in Springfield.

Police say Ada Hodgkins, 42, of Springfield, died in the shooting.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Glenview Avenue around 10:30 p.m. They found Hodgkins with a gunshot wound. She later died at a Springfield hospital.

Police say they do have a suspect identified. If you know anything about this case, contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

This incident marks Springfield’s seventh homicide in 2022.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

